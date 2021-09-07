CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From California to Iowa, Steve Scott humbly excels as an Artist

By Sharon Wilhite Staff Writer
Chariton Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can there be a highly recognized Western landscape artist who was in some of the greatest art galleries when living in California, but yet lives a very humble existence here in Chariton?! How can very influential people and companies own his artwork around the USA, and yet he also will accept commissions to paint the likeness of one’s family home right here in Lucas County?! Please get to know a little bit more about artist Steve Scott and learn to appreciate the great artists we have right in our little corner of Iowa.

