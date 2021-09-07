Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The 10 Rings Isn’t Just A Box Office Win — It’s The Future Of The MCU

Even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapped up the final story arc of its explosive third phase, the superhero franchise was already hard at work laying the foundation for the next action-packed chapter. Composed of both films and original television series, phase four would take the MCU down a path fueled by fantasy; magic, time travel, and alternate dimensions rule this next era. Shang-Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings, the second film in the next chapter, expertly uses many of these imaginative elements to tell a new, but long overdue story.