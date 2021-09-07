California Dairies to Expect Letters from Central Valley Water Board
Western United Dairies (WUD) is letting California dairies know to be on the lookout for a letter from the Central Valley Water Board. The agency is working to sort out which parcels of agricultural land are registered under its different regulatory programs. Letters will be sent out to the dairy industry in an attempt to update current records and ensure that agricultural land is covered by the appropriate regulation.agnetwest.com
