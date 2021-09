BOSTON (CBS) – If you want to work in Massachusetts, dozens of companies will ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. That’s according to the results of a new survey the greater Boston Chamber of Commerce recently did, asking 61 directors of the board about their plans. “A year ago, it would have surprised the heck out of me,” said Sandy Lish, principal and cofounder of The Castle Group. “As of today, our employees who want to come to the office must be vaccinated, and they must be masked if they are not vaccinated, and they must have a negative test,” she...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO