Help offered by the government following Hurricane Ida

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter filing with your insurance company, you can also get monetary assistance from both the state and federal government if you were affected by Hurricane Ida. You must live in one of the following parishes to be eligible: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes.

