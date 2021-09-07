Taco Tuesday: Corn Tortilla Recipe

The foundation of all tacos; the support of all heavenly flavors; the symbol of top-tier foods: the corn tortilla. The tortilla can often be overlooked as an unimportant component of a taco, but that stops today. The tortilla, more especially of the corn variety, is arguably the most important part of a taco. Without it, all you have is a salad. Whether your Taco Tuesday is spent at one of Arkansas’ fantastic taco restaurants or at your home with a skillet and Pinterest, have you thought about the science behind your tortilla?