Introduction: Can we make overspending on the military politically costly?

Jonathan Powell makes some good points (The lesson we failed to learn from 9/11: peace is impossible if we don’t talk to our enemies, 10 September). However, when he says: “There was no real alternative to going after the leadership of al-Qaida” and “there was no real alternative to taking on the Taliban themselves”, I beg to differ. 9/11 was a crime, not an act of war. It was not committed by, or in the name of, the Afghan people, who would go on to be slaughtered in so many thousands.

