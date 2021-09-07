CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introduction: Can we make overspending on the military politically costly?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my time as editor of the Bulletin, I have learned many ways to kill cocktail party conversation, raising the prospect of apocalypse chief among them. But even the end of the world has a certain fascination about it that the numerical details of defense spending do not. If you want to clear a room anywhere outside of certain small parts of Washington, DC, there may be no better way to start than to utter the words “Pentagon budget.”

thebulletin.org

Biden should guide missile defense his own way

The Biden administration has begun a review of US missile defense policy. The review is part of a broader effort to align defense strategy and posture with the president’s commitment to lead through diplomacy, repair alliances, and rebuild the American economy. In 2019, Trump declared the “beginning of a new...
MILITARY
Roll Call Online

A top general calls for restraining the defense budget

America’s defense budget needs to keep growing only if Washington continues to spend inefficiently, America’s second-ranking military officer said Monday. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Brookings Institution virtual conference that defense hawks’ goal of increasing military spending by 3-5 percent per year is only necessary if the government continues to build and operate unneeded weaponry and to pay many contractors for weeks, if not months, every year even as they are often unable to perform certain tasks because appropriations have not arrived.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grand Forks Herald

Hennen: The cost of weak political leadership

We must never forget. Thirteen heroes came home in flag-draped containers last week because of the Biden administration's incompetence in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden wants to blame former President Donald Trump, but he is forgetting Trump began the conditions-based withdrawal, brought us to a historic low of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and his plan resulted in zero U.S. casualties there for over a year.
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

Biden's spending bill could be Democrats' last hope of achieving meaningful climate action as crisis worsens

After decades of inaction from the United States on climate, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats face a reckoning. Biden has big climate ambitions, vowing in April to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The world is watching closely to see whether the US will deliver on that promise, as the President's climate envoy, John Kerry, prepares to meet with global leaders in November for the United Nations climate summit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden's winning the Afghan messaging

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — The Biden administration’s messaging on Afghanistan is working, new polling seen exclusively by NatSec Daily shows — a boon to Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN and Defense Secretary LLOYD AUSTIN as they head into congressional hearings on the chaotic withdrawal. The C|T Group, an international...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GovExec.com

Congress’ Afghanistan Oversight Marred By Politics

In Congress’ first oversight hearing on America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, lawmakers focused on political mudslinging and blaming the other party instead of asking legitimate questions about the chaotic evacuation effort and the security of the country. The House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing is just the latest incidence of Democrats attempting...
FOREIGN POLICY
nextplatform.com

Can the Military Save Penguin Computing?

If there is anything for certain in the business of HPC it’s that building and maintaining a profitable enterprise is tough, even for established supercomputer makers like Cray (later acquired by HPE). Penguin Computing has been no exception but managed to weather its own storms, which included tactics like borrowing over $30 million from Wells Fargo’s supply chain financing arm earlier in 2018.
MILITARY
Times-Herald

We are still at war, and the costs remain high for some

When President Joe Biden announced the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, he also vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue, in Afghanistan and across the globe. For Americans, this may be reassuring. For civilians in at least seven countries where we are waging this war, the president’s...
MILITARY
American Progress

Congressional Republicans Must Not Play Political Games With the Debt Limit

This column contains a correction. Ten years ago, the Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives risked an unthinkable economic catastrophe in a reckless attempt to gain leverage in budget negotiations. They threatened to block an increase in the U.S. debt limit—a routine and necessary step that enables the government to make ongoing payments required by law without defaulting. The crisis was averted, but the episode caused significant harm to the economy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Terrorism can never be defeated by military force

Jonathan Powell makes some good points (The lesson we failed to learn from 9/11: peace is impossible if we don’t talk to our enemies, 10 September). However, when he says: “There was no real alternative to going after the leadership of al-Qaida” and “there was no real alternative to taking on the Taliban themselves”, I beg to differ. 9/11 was a crime, not an act of war. It was not committed by, or in the name of, the Afghan people, who would go on to be slaughtered in so many thousands.
MILITARY
