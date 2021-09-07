How Dr. Alexander Vaccaro leveraged telemedicine at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
Alexander Vaccaro, MD, PhD, has made the shift to telemedicine at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute a priority, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sept. 6. Dr. Vacarro, president of Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, told the Inquirer that he now meets half of his patients in person for the first time in the operating room. About 70 percent of his nonsurgical visits are done virtually.www.beckersspine.com
