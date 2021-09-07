CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators move up in Coaches Poll, stay put in AP

By Ethan Hughes
Gator Country
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first polls of the 2021 season were released on Tuesday afternoon. The Gators moved up in one of them and stayed put in the other. UF is ranked ninth in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after being ranked 11th in the preseason poll. The Gators jumped ahead of North Carolina and Iowa State. The Tar Heels were upset by Virginia Tech in week one, while the Cyclones were unimpressive in a 16-10 defeat of Northern Iowa.

www.gatorcountry.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Ap#Cyclones#The Associated Press Poll#Lsu#Alabama 2#Ohio State 4#Texas A M#Usc 15#Wisconsin 18#Utah 19#Cincinnati 8#Iowa State 10#Penn State 12#Coastal Carolina 18#Wisconsin 19#Auburn
