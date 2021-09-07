Koontz Intermediate teacher challenges students to game of hopscotch

During the 2019-2020 school year, five students from Cienega, Katie Clemens, Hanna Hartzell, Emerson Morris, Andrew Knighton, and Isabella Livingston participated in the ROADS on Mars Student Challenge. They had to engineer, build, and program a “Mars rover” robot, use a drone to land a model Mars rover, launch a small drone from their rover to image inside of a 3D model of a volcano crater and land back on the rover, use a probe to measure soil moisture, and collect and deliver “Martian rock samples” to an extraction point on a 8ft by 10ft 3D model of the martian terrain. Due to the pandemic the competition made several changes and had multiple delays, but by the end of 2020 the Ares Bobcats were named one of three Top Teams in the nation. Recently Senator Mark Kelly sent each student a letter congratulating them on their accomplishment and encouraging them to continue pursuing STEM carriers. Those letters were presented to the students and were congratulated by the board members and Superintendent Carruth.

