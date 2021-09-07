CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koontz Intermediate teacher challenges students to game of hopscotch

By Tammy Watford
my40.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Koontz Intermediate celebrated the return to in-person learning with some outdoor fun. Delana Parker decided to challenge her sixth-grade students to a game of hopscotch. After they beat her best time, she challenged them to create a course around the entire basketball court. Parker...

