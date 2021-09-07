CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
If you missed today's Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown, you can listen to it in it's entirety right here. Tiger Talk airs Monday's at 12:15 on KAYS (1400-AM, 94.3-FM).

Hays Post

⛳ HHS girls place five in top-10 at Liberal

LIBERAL – The Hays High girls’ golf team placed five in the top-10 and won the Liberal Redskin Invitational Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 175 in the nine-hole event and finished 15 strokes ahead of second place Garden City. Katie Dinkel led the Indians...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Victoria announces 2021 Homecoming royalty

VICTORIA — Victoria High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming royalty. Pictured above: Kassi Weber, Levi Huser, Kaitlyn Windholz, Nate Windholz, Melany Huser, and Grant Schoenrock. The crowning ceremony will be at 6:15 p.m. Friday before the football game against Trego Community High School.
VICTORIA, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Three Tigers receive all-tournament selections at Tiger Classic

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Volleyball had three players named to the All-Tournament Team for the 2021 Tiger Classic, held Friday and Saturday (Sept. 10-11) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Emily Ellis, Jaden Daffer, and Claire Olson were the Tiger players voted on by the coaches of opposing teams involved in the tournament.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

TMP-M announces 2021 Homecoming court

TMP-M The Thomas More Prep-Marian 2021 Homecoming court, pictured from left:. Jace Wentling and Kassidi Yost – Jace is the son of Trey & Rachel (Class of 1995) (Reynolds) Wentling and Kassidi is the daughter of Greg & Candace Yost. Lance Lang and Emma Dinkel – Lance is the son...
THOMAS MORE
Hays, KS
Football
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women fall to Thunderwolves

PUEBLO, Colo. - FHSU Women's Soccer took its first loss of the season at CSU-Pueblo on Sunday (Sept. 12) by a final score of 1-0. The Tiger offense made many attempts to get on the board but could not find the back of the net in either of their matches in Colorado this week, one resulting in a tie and one in a loss. The Tigers are now 2-1-1 overall and the ThunderWolves picked up their first win of the season, now 1-3. The first half contained quite a few shots from both sides, as each team looked to score early. However, the first goal did not come until the second half as the ThunderWolves broke the stalemate in the 54th minute of action. The Tigers won the shot battle 12-9, but the ThunderWolves put six shots on target opposed to four from the Tigers. The FHSU defense gave up their first goal of the season, but keeperDeonna Wellbrock still managed five saves in the first loss of the season.
PUEBLO, CO
Hays Post

🏈 Chiefs ride 14-game September win streak into season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game the Kansas City Chiefs want to win more than any other happens to be the only one in February. That doesn't mean they don't like winning in September. In fact, it has been nearly five years since the two-time defending AFC champions have...
NFL
Hays Post

🏈 Teddy Bridgewater throws 2 TDs, Broncos pound Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdowns in his first start for Denver and the Broncos dominated possession and beat the Giants 27-13 on Sunday, spoiling the return of New York running back Saquon Barkley after a long ACL rehabilitation. Acquired in the offseason from Carolina, Bridgewater...
NFL
Person
Chris Brown
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play to draw in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - The FHSU women's soccer team played to a scoreless draw with Colorado Christian on Friday. The Tigers were active on offense and the defense stood strong, posting a shutout for the third-straight match to open the season. The Tigers now sit at 2-0-1 and the Cougars move to 1-1-1. While there were no goals scored, there was plenty of action as the Tigers won the shot battle 21-14 with each team putting seven shots on target. Deonna Wellbrock bolstered the team's defensive effort with seven saves. The Cougars made a strong showing in overtime as six of their fourteen shots came after regulation.
COLORADO STATE
Hays Post

🏈 Big first half leads Hays High to victory

Hays High opened Western Athletic Conference play against Great Bend on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. The Indians won the 2020 title, their first since 2014. Hays possessed the ball seven times and scored on all seven possessions of the first half. An errant snap on a Great Bend punt led to a safety for a 51-0 lead after the first two quarters. A continuous clock second half kept the score the same as Hays ran through a large majority of their roster.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers split on first day of own classic

HAYS - The Fort Hays State volleyball team split another doubleheader on Friday, going 1-1 on the opening day of the 2021 Tiger Classic inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. In their first match, the Tigers gave No. 16 Southwest Minnesota State all it could handle, taking the opening set against the undefeated Mustangs before narrowly dropping the next three frames. FHSU followed that up with a dominating win over Cameron, outhitting the Aggies .391 to -.012.
HAYS, KS
#Tiger#Fort Hays#American Football
Hays Post

🏈 Russell outlast TMP in 3OT’s

It took the TMP-Marian Monarchs and the Russell Broncos three overtimes to determine a winner on Friday night in Russell and when it was all said and done it was the Broncos who emerged victorious. After a TMP (1-1) punt on their first possession Russell (2-0) wasted no time getting...
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Kansas falls to No. 17 Costal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night. Coastal Carolina (2-0) hosted a Power Five team for the...
KANSAS STATE
