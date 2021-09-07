🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk
If you missed today's Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown, you can listen to it in it's entirety right here. Tiger Talk airs Monday's at 12:15 on KAYS (1400-AM, 94.3-FM).hayspost.com
If you missed today's Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown, you can listen to it in it's entirety right here. Tiger Talk airs Monday's at 12:15 on KAYS (1400-AM, 94.3-FM).hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0