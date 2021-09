WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State Football continues to receive votes in the AFCA Top 25 Poll despite a loss in its 2021 season opener last week. The Tigers fell to No. 4 ranked Northwest Missouri State in a tight battle in Hays by a score of 15-7. The MIAA continues to have two teams represented in the Top 25, though there has been a switch out of teams for the conference's second occupant of a Top 25 spot.