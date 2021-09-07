CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'CBS Mornings' Co-Host Nate Burleson Met His Wife in College — Details!

 12 days ago
After five years on-air with the popular program Good Morning Football, co-host Nate Burleson recently exited the show. The sports broadcaster is now the co-host of CBS Mornings (formerly CBS This Morning) alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. Though he was sad to leave behind his "family" at his previous...

TVOvermind

Why People Are Calling Nate Burleson the Next Michael Strahan

Comparison, as they say, is the thief of joy. No one is in the same place at the same time on the same track, and comparing yourself to someone else is a quick way to make yourself miserable. However, that’s where Nate Burleson finds himself right now. He’s being compared religiously these days to Michael Strahan, and we do understand why. Both Burleson and Strahan are former NFL football players. They are former sports commentators. They are funny. Fans love them both. And, they both moved from playing sports to talking about sports on television to heading to morning television as a news anchor rather than a sports commentator, and now they are both bona fide journalists. It makes sense that people are comparing Burleson to Strahan, even if Strahan got his start as a morning news anchor long before Burleson. However, those not in the know what to know more about both stars, and we have what you need to know right here.
The US Sun

What are the changes to CBS This Morning?

CBS This Morning started back in 2012 and has been on the air for over 10 seasons. On August 31, CBS News' division co-head, Neeraj Khemlani, announced that new changes would start September 7. What are the changes to CBS This Morning?. The American morning show will still be recognized...
The US Sun

What is Nate Burleson’s net worth?

NATE Burleson is a former athlete turned host who is set to join the CBS This Morning Show panel. Starting September 7, the show will have a new format with a few additional members and will be broadcasted live from a new studio located in Times Square. What is Nate...
Nate Burleson
Gayle King
Seattle Times

Ex-Seahawk, O’Dea standout Nate Burleson takes biggest step into national spotlight as co-host of ‘CBS Mornings’

Nate Burleson’s life these days is one of controlled chaos from the moment his 4:45 a.m. alarm goes off. Burleson is a co-host of the newly launched and re-imagined “CBS Mornings,” his biggest foray yet into the national spotlight in a realm other than sports. That high-profile, high-pressure job began Tuesday with his first show at their Times Square studio alongside fellow hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.
Deadline

Nate Burleson On His New Co-Hosting Role On ‘CBS Mornings’: “I Get To Pull Back The Layers And Show People That I’m So Much More Than An Athlete”

When the rebranded CBS Mornings debuts on Tuesday, it will include Nate Burleson’s first appearance in the co-host chair. While his addition would seem to be a marked departure for the show — Burleson is a former NFL pro turned sports broadcaster – he doesn’t see it that way. “I get to pull back the layers and show people that I’m so much more than an athlete,” Burleson said. He’ll join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at a period of change for the show, as the network once again retools its morning news slot with a new title, theme and studio, the former...
Awful Announcing

Nate Burleson will host a weekly NFL series on Nickelodeon

Following a successful trial last January, the NFL is deepening its relationship with the ViacomCBS-owned Nickelodeon. On Friday, ViacomCBS announced that Nate Burleson would host a weekly NFL show on Nickelodeon, which was hinted at last month when Burleson got a new deal with the company. The show, dubbed NFL...
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nate Burleson

Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nate Burleson knew he’d be involved in sports as a career. There are some people who simply know what will happen in their lives, and he is the epitome of a man who knew. His entire family is into sports. All the kids in the family participated in sports growing up, they all showed a significant aptitude for athletics, and their family was heavily into sports. He would grow up to become a professional football player playing first in college for the Nevada Wolf Pack and later in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions. He’s now a sports commentator and television host, and he is someone fans adore watching on television.
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan inundated with love after incredible career news

Michael Strahan may be recognised now as a popular member of the Good Morning America team, but before his daytime TV success, he was a football star. The 49-year-old started playing professional football for the NFL when he was just 17, even winning a Super Bowl. Last month, he revealed...
mediaite.com

Keyshawn Johnson SHOCKED to Learn his ESPN Co-Host Max Kellerman Had a Rap Career

It’s only the second week since Max Kellerman joined Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams for ESPN Radio’s national morning show and the hosts are still getting to know each other. During a conversation about the name “Max,” Williams casually asked the show’s point guard what his rap name was. A...
Distractify

Will Ryan and Brett Ignasiak from 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together on Decision Day?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Anthony Mason Leaving CBS This Morning?

One of the greats in the field of journalism, Anthony Mason, has decades of experience under his belt. The veteran journalist built his career up at CBS and was offered the opportunity to co-host ‘CBS This Morning’ in 2019. Channeling his expertise into his role as an anchor, Anthony Mason brought a hint of solid reporting to a usually light-hearted show, something that the viewers greatly appreciated. However, the recent news of his supposed departure from the morning program has got fans curious to know more. Well, we come bearing answers!
live5news.com

CBS to launch new morning show, ‘CBS Mornings’ Tuesday

NEW YORK (CBS News) - CBS is giving its morning news a makeover starting Tuesday with the debut of “CBS Mornings.”. The new broadcast will originate from a state-of-the-art new studio on Times Square with a fresh new look and format. Anchors Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil will welcome Nate...
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

