🏃‍♂️ FHSU's Schmidt MIAA men's cross country Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State senior Robbie Schmidt has been named MIAA men's cross country athlete of the week, announced Tuesday by the league office. Schmidt took home the individual title at the UNK Invitational on Friday (Sept. 3) after navigating the six-kilometer course in 18:05.3, nearly five seconds faster than second place. He bested a field of 42 athletes that took to the course at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney, Neb.