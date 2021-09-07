CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🏃‍♂️ FHSU's Schmidt MIAA men's cross country Athlete of the Week

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State senior Robbie Schmidt has been named MIAA men's cross country athlete of the week, announced Tuesday by the league office. Schmidt took home the individual title at the UNK Invitational on Friday (Sept. 3) after navigating the six-kilometer course in 18:05.3, nearly five seconds faster than second place. He bested a field of 42 athletes that took to the course at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney, Neb.

Hays, KS
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

