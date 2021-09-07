CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol a factor, no seat belts in North Whiteville wreck fatality

By Thomas Sherrill thomassherrill@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Whiteville man is dead after being ejected from his truck during an early Monday wreck north of Whiteville in which both occupants had been drinking. Trooper C.T. Worriax said that Demont Lee Gibson was driving a Ford Ranger north on U.S. 701 around 2 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right and struck a mailbox and a ditch culvert. After continuing along the shoulder, the truck struck another culvert and overturned, eventually landing upside-down in a ditch.

