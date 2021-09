Branssen Volz of the Tioga Pirates runs with the ball against Nathan Bell and Max Heen of the Alexander Comets during a game Friday in Tioga. Dave Tengesdal photo. Joel Holmen ran for three scores and threw to Branssen Volz for another, and the Tioga High School varsity football team added a sterling defensive effort to defeat Alexander 28-12 at home Friday for its first win of the season.