After being linked with virtually every name under the sun, AC Milan appear to have finally settled on signing Junior Messias from Crotone. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) talks about what ended up being a rushed pursuit of a new attacking midfielder. The management wanted to close the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu’s replacement first and instead they have taken it down to deadline day before snatching Messias, a Crotone player who overtook Romain Faivre yesterday as the preferred options.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO