No help in sight as COVID hospitalizations rise statewide
COVID cases are increasing across the state but are, for the most part, concentrated in a handful of counties including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Ward, Stark, Williams, Morton and McKenzie counties. North Dakota Department of Health COVID DashboardWilliams County’s hospital system is stretched thinner than they have ever been before in the pandemic and offers a snapshot of the crisis threatening to engulf North Dakota.www.journaltrib.com
Comments / 2