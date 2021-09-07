Allen Burgad to lead Department of Education at Valley City State University

Valley City (North Dakota) State University announced Dr. Allen Burgad is the new dean of the Department of Education. Burgad is a 1989 graduate of VCSU and a member of the Hall of Fame 1988 football team. He has served as an administrator in multiple schools including West Fargo, Stanley, Northern Cass, Napoleon and Powder River County District in Montana. Most recently, he was the assistant superintendent for eight years at West Fargo, one of the largest school districts in the state of North Dakota. Burgad assumed his position in June.