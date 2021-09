Looking to do something different with the lentils sitting in your pantry? In this recipe from her new grain-and-bean-focused cookbook, Grist, chef Abra Berens recommends cooking them just until tender then frying them. Their creamy-crispy texture pairs beautifully with juicy bratwurst and a citrusy mojo sauce that’s also great on blanched vegetables, roasted potatoes, and fish. Use black or French green lentils here, as they hold their shape when cooked and will crisp up better than their larger counterparts.

