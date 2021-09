The hunt for Atlas Skews continues in Destiny 2 as of week three of Season of the Lost. Last week we hunted them down in the Strand, and this week we’ll be searching in Rheasilvia and Harbinger’s Seclude. It looks like we’ll be needing to do this one more time after this week in order to progress the Ager’s Scepter trade rifle exotic quest. If you’re here, you’re probably looking to get the Atlas Skews for week 3 in Destiny 2. Here’s where they all are.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO