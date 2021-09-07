Source–WSP Could Lose Hundreds of Troopers Over Vaccine Mandate

Stanfield, OR police and other LE units continue the search for the driver of this wayward Jeep Cherokee. Information released by the department indicates on Sunday morning, around 10:20 AM a Stanfield officer tried to pull over this rig for a traffic violation. But instead the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, blasted away and headed down what police called some 'scenic' roads just outside of town.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO