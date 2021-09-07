CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Source–WSP Could Lose Hundreds of Troopers Over Vaccine Mandate

By John McKay
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to information released by Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio Seattle, the Washington State Patrol could be heading for a staffing crisis come October 19th. Going into the Labor Day Weekend, Rantz released information, backed up by some emails obtained from the WSP, showing that basically, staffers in the agency will not have any of their religious exemptions granted over being forced to get vaccinated.

newstalk870.am

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Where’s Abraham? Pasco Teen Missing for Over a Week

Abraham Guzman is a 14-year-old from Pasco who went missing on Saturday, Sept. 8. He was last seen in the area of Court St. behind Taco Bell. If you have any information about Abraham, you can contact Pasco Police 509-545-3421, or his very worried older brother Isaiah Guzman on Facebook.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Crazy Oregon Driver Plows Into Canal, 5 Miles After Cops Stop Pursuit

Stanfield, OR police and other LE units continue the search for the driver of this wayward Jeep Cherokee. Information released by the department indicates on Sunday morning, around 10:20 AM a Stanfield officer tried to pull over this rig for a traffic violation. But instead the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, blasted away and headed down what police called some 'scenic' roads just outside of town.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
NEWStalk 870

Richland Man Dead in Sunday Rollover Crash on I-182

A Richland man is dead after he lost control and rolled his vehicle Sunday night. According to a press release from Washington State Patrol, the crash happened in Richland on Westbound State Route 240 to Eastbound Interstate 182 at about 7:30 pm. 35-year-old Craig Nunamaker lost control of his car...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Another Storm Could Cost You More For That Last Summer Drive

As the summer driving season starts to wind down gas prices are starting to level out and even stabilize say officials with GasBuddy. They say gas prices in Yakima are unchanged in the past week selling for an average of $3.78 per gallon. Gas prices in Yakima are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#Ktth Radio Seattle#Mynorthwest Com#Ag
NEWStalk 870

Gift Cards Back at CBC Vaccine Clinic Monday Sept. 13th

The previous such event a few weeks ago was successful, according to organizers, and now it's back. Monday, Sept. 13, there will be another vaccination clinic at CBC, featuring a $50 gift card to the first 100 people who get one of the vaccines. Unlike some other similar efforts, the CBC events have done pretty well in drawing people.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Shooting Prank Calls Lead To Shutdown Of Three Pasco Schools

A series of prank calls this afternoon lead to the shutdown of three Pasco schools. The three Pasco schools in question were Delta High School, Reynolds Middle School, and Columbia River Elementary according to reports from the Pasco Police and our news partner KNDU. Reports confirm that several 911 calls...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NEWStalk 870

From Yakima’s Best To Seattle’s Finest Cops Find New Jobs

Many officers are retiring early in the state of Washington after a host of new police reform proposals became law this year. One of the officers from Yakima is Mike Henne. After more than 25 years as a Yakima Police Officer he decided to retire early rather than try and do his job under the scrutiny of new state laws. His last day as a YPD officer was August 31.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Pasco Fatality Reported After Car Collides With Classic Car

Pasco Police responded to a fatality collision that sadly ended with one death. According to reports from the Pasco Police, Officers responded Saturday evening at about 7:13 PM, medics and officers responded to a 2-car collision at Court/ Road 88. A bright yellow 1933 Willys hot rod with a fiberglass...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

She Died in 1988 Now Authorities Wonder Who Is She?

The Yakima County Coroner is hoping to find help in identifying a body found in 1988 near the Parker Dam in Parker Washington. Coroner Jim Curtice says he’s hoping to find a “presumptive family member for DNA testing to finally identify the person”. Curtice issued a digital art picture of...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Restaurant Under Fire for Repeated Mask Violations

One Richland Restaurant is under fire this week for repeated mask violations. According to reports and an article posted by KEPR-TV, five mask violation incidents have been reported against Sterling's Restaurant in Richland. Four of the violations originated from the Queensgate location and one for the George Washington Way location.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy