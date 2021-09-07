CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara to stream State of the City address

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
On Wednesday night, community members can watch the Santa Barbara State of the City address.

The meeting will be virtual this year. It will be available to stream live on the city's YouTube Channel and on City TV Channel 18.

The address will premier at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. A Spanish version of the meeting will stream at 8 a.m.

Mayor Cathy Murillo will highlight the city's response to the pandemic. She will speak on completed projects and upcoming initiatives.

City Administrator Paul Casey will share a financial update during the presentation.

The city says that will be recorded, and replay of the presentation will be available starting Sept. 9.

