Taxpayer can protect themselves from scammers by knowing how IRS communicates

Unfortunately, scammers are working overtime to profit off of events like in Afghanistan and hurricanes hitting the United States. High-profile disasters, like Hurricane Ida, are always big for scammers to try and play on the heartstrings of individuals who want to help victims. Other scammers are posing as people and service personnel stuck in Afghanistan, saying that they need money to get them out of the country. The Better Business Bureau says beware of unsolicited requests for money from places like Facebook and through email. They have some advice that you can use to spot a scam.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO