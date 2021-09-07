Taxpayer can protect themselves from scammers by knowing how IRS communicates
If the IRS does call a taxpayer, it should not be a surprise because the agency will generally send a notice or letter first. Understanding how the IRS communicates can help taxpayers protect themselves from scammers who pretend to be from the IRS with the goal of stealing personal information. Here are some facts about how the IRS communicates with taxpayers: —The IRS doesn’t normally initiate…www.perrytonherald.com
