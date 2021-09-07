Jerry Dale Phillips was born April 15, 1951 in Norton, Virginia to Ray and Beulah Phillips and passed away July 20, 2021 at Riverbend hospital in Springfield, Oregon. Jerry grew up in the little town of Pound, Virginia. Jerry always had a favorite memory or funny story to share about the time spent with his friends and family in Pound. He often spoke of swimming at the reservoir, eating at Robo’s, getting bologna at Gracie’s, drive-in theaters and numerous adventures with his brothers and close friend, Tony Paragon of Proctorville, Ohio.