Zhong Yi Optics Launches the Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 APO Lens

By David Crewe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese lens manufacturer ZY Optics has announced the Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 APO Portrait Lens, a $299 manual-focus telephoto prime for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. The company says this updated manual focus lens was made with portrait photographers in mind and is a faster, revised version of the Creator 135mm f/2.8 and is available for DSLR and mirrorless systems in the Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, and Sony FE mounts.

