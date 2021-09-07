Zhong Yi Optics Launches the Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 APO Lens

Chinese lens manufacturer ZY Optics has announced the Mitakon Creator 135mm f/2.5 APO Portrait Lens, a $299 manual-focus telephoto prime for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. The company says this updated manual focus lens was made with portrait photographers in mind and is a faster, revised version of the Creator 135mm f/2.8 and is available for DSLR and mirrorless systems in the Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, and Sony FE mounts.