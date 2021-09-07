CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Gordon Gravgaard

By JournalTrib.com Staff
journaltrib.com
 6 days ago

Gordon LeRoy Gravgaard (Gordy), 88, Lisle, Illinois, passed away August 10, 2021, at home, with his sister, LaVonne, brother, Myron and sister-inlaw, Frances at his side. Gordon was born June 5, 1933, in Williston, son of Melvin and Mabel (Haarstad) Gravgaard. He was raised in Temple, where his mother was a teacher, and his father farmed. The Gravgaard family attended Temple Lutheran Church and later Zion Lutheran Church, Tioga. He attended Oak Grove High School, Fargo, graduating in 1952. He attended college for two years at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

www.journaltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, ND
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
Tioga, ND
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Williston, ND
Obituaries
City
Tioga, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Nelson
Person
James

Comments / 0

Community Policy