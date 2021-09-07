Gordon Gravgaard

Gordon LeRoy Gravgaard (Gordy), 88, Lisle, Illinois, passed away August 10, 2021, at home, with his sister, LaVonne, brother, Myron and sister-inlaw, Frances at his side. Gordon was born June 5, 1933, in Williston, son of Melvin and Mabel (Haarstad) Gravgaard. He was raised in Temple, where his mother was a teacher, and his father farmed. The Gravgaard family attended Temple Lutheran Church and later Zion Lutheran Church, Tioga. He attended Oak Grove High School, Fargo, graduating in 1952. He attended college for two years at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.