Commission considering new name for Fort Gordon seeks suggestions from CSRA

Buy Now Fort Gordon is located in Georgia, near Augusta. The installation is home to the Army's cyber center of excellence. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The commission spearheading the process of renaming military bases and other assets that commemorate the Confederacy, including Fort Gordon near Augusta, is seeking input from the public.

The Naming Commission, empowered by Congress and its fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, is taking name recommendations via a form on its website, thenamingcommission.gov.

Retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the commission chairwoman, said in a statement any feedback received “will help us determine names that appropriately reflect our military today and recognize the courage, values and sacrifices of our military men and women."

"As we work with the local communities,” she said, “we welcome input from the American public.”

Fort Gordon, home to the Army’s cyber center of excellence, is among 10 installations and two vessels the Naming Commission is evaluating. The others include Fort Bragg, in nearby North Carolina, and Fort Benning, situated along the Georgia-Alabama border.

Fort Gordon’s namesake is John Brown Gordon: Georgia governor, U.S. senator, Confederate commander, Reconstruction opponent, reputed Ku Klux Klan leader. The New Georgia Encyclopedia describes Gordon in the early 1900s as “the living embodiment of the Confederacy.”

Following a visit to Fort Gordon in July, Sen. Jon Ossoff told the Aiken Standard input from the surrounding region is vital to the renaming effort. Ossoff said he had been in touch with Howard.

“She and her team are going to be in Georgia shortly to meet with local stakeholders and local leaders,” the Georgia Democrat said, “to get that local input about what the new name might be.”

The Naming Commission has spent the summer months consulting military commanders and community officials.

Howard in May said the commission had “not had any hostility directed at us” — so far. “We’ve had some great conversations, initial conversations with civic leaders,” she said, according to a transcript. “We're receiving wonderful support and cooperation from the Department of Defense.”

The Naming Commission’s final recommendations and report, including costs, are due to Congress at the start of October 2022. The Pentagon then has a few years to implement changes.