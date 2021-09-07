CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Arts Preview: Music

By Craig Belcher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers behind two of Richmond’s largest outdoor festivals are moving forward as usual — after taking a year off due to the pandemic — as they monitor the appearance of coronavirus variants and rising rates of infections. There’s still a month before the Richmond Folk Festival (Oct. 8-10) and the 2nd Street Festival (Oct. 2-3), both presented by Venture Richmond, and event planners are hoping for the best while trying to prepare for whatever may come.

