CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron County, WI

One-vehicle crash results in injuries to two

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a one-vehicle crash at 12th Street and Highway B, east of Cumberland on Monday. Initial investigation shows a vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign on 12th Street at Highway B and rolled into the ditch. A 17-year-old driver from Cumberland was transported to Cumberland Hospital and later transported to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries. A 16-year-old passenger from Fredric was flown to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Cumberland, WI
Traffic
Barron County, WI
Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Cumberland, WI
Accidents
Cumberland, WI
Crime & Safety
Barron County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Barron County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Barron County, WI
City
Cumberland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
CBS News

New York court to hear Prince Andrew civil lawsuit

A New York court will hold a pretrial teleconference Monday in the civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her, as the two sides argue over whether the prince was properly served with documents in the case. Holly Williams reports.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Hospital#Traffic Accident#Cumberland Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy