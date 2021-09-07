CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

L’Eau de Distance | Danilo Lauria Launches NFT Perfume

By Olivia Novato
flaunt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan crypto have a scent? New York-based visual artist Danilo Lauria and perfume expert Gunu Kapoor from Privé Label came together to find an answer to this question. And lo and behold, they did. The release of NFT perfume L’Eau de Distance was announced today and will be initially launched...

flaunt.com

Comments / 0

Related
flaunt.com

Reza Abbaszadeh's BaxBeauty | Combining Tech with Fashion

From Los Angeles, the first Social Media app exclusively for fashion and beauty industry will launch internationally soon. Over the past decade, people have been brought together by social media. For communicating, advertising, entertaining and even exaggerating. Reza Abbaszadeh felt he needed to create a platform to make everything about fashion and beauty more accessible for the world as the majority of people in social media are only into fashion trends. So, they deserve a place without disturbance of unrelated things.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Karl Lagerfeld Launches First NFT Collectible

Karl Lagerfeld has officially announced the launch of its debut limited-edition NFT collection on the fashion digital platform, The Dematerialised. The NFT collection pays homage to the iconic designer on his birthday and features an animated character of the unmistakable silhouette of the late Karl Lagerfeld. The digital figurines are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
flaunt.com

Louis Vuitton | Presenting the Maison's Legendary Savoir-Faire Experience

Starting September 9th until the 25th, Louis Vuitton will be offering an exclusive savoir-faire experience in Los Angeles, featuring some of the Maison’s most exceptional products. A carefully selected collection of iconic hard-sided trunks, exotic handbags, Objets Nomades and special lifestyle accessories will fill Goya Studios in the heart of Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wallpaper*

Pear-cut diamonds are cool in Kimaï’s new jewellery collection

Pear-cut diamonds become cool and contemporary in the hands of Antwerp-based fine jewellery brand Kimaï. The brand, which specialises in producing offbeat jewellery from lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold, has for the first time given the pear-cut diamond the full – and perhaps overdue – attention it deserves. ‘We love...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eau#Digital Media#Nft Perfume
MarketRealist

Doja Cat Set to Launch 'Green' NFT Collection Called 'Planet Doja'

Known for her odd but catchy lyrics, Doja Cat is stepping into the NFT game by launching her very own NFT collection called "Planet Doja." Surrounding herself with glitter, fame, and beats while the artist claims to "...not know much about NFTs," Doja Cat's NFT collection is environmentally friendly and economically viable. Doja Cat's NFTs will launch on the OneOf platform known for green NFTs. Here's what makes them green.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MySanAntonio

Tec de Monterrey launches Center for Conscious Companies

The Tecnológico de Monterrey presented the Center for Conscious Companies (CEC) , an initiative of the EGADE Business School and the Tec's Business School that seeks to develop a new consciousness in leaders, companies and organizations that contributes to human flourishing and leads to a more prosperous, fair and inclusive.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Guardian Link partners with BeyondLife.Club, launches Amitabh’s NFT exclusives

Sept. 3, 2021 — Influential Indian actor, producer and TV host Amitabh Bachchan is all set to launch his first set of nonfungible tokens with BeyondLife.Club, powered by Guardian Link. The blockchain research and development company will partner with the exclusive brand platform BeyondLife.Club, owned by Rhiti Entertainment Singapore, to make the purchase of NFT art belonging to Amitabh’s legacy a reality for any individual.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

ANIVERSE NFT Marketplace, Based on ANIVERSE Web, Is Being Launched

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / South Korea's largest blockchain IP project ANIVERSE is entering the NFT trading market through the release of web-based ANIVERSE NFT contents on August 30th. Starting with animation IP, it is planning to expand the content production and distribution network by integrating IP in various fields to NFT.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
BevNET.com

Artist Contest Launched For NFT Release For Historic Charleston Bottled In Bond Bourbon

Local Choice Spirit’s Striped Pig Distillery is ecstatic to announce the release of the first ever SC barrel of bourbon, a 7-year Old Bottled in Bond 100 Proof Bourbon which will include a selection of bottles that are added to the blockchain and associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Striped Pig partnered with BarrelFi to assist in the creation of the NFTs. Each NFT will come with the right to purchase a single bottle of Striped Pig’s 7-year Old Numbered and Bottled in Bond Bourbon.
DRINKS
beincrypto.com

Exclusive BeInCrypto Launches NFT Charity Auction with Exquisite Workers

BeInCrypto is launching an anniversary non-fungible token (NFT) charity auction with Exquisite Workers to benefit the Open Earth Foundation. BeInCrypto (BIC) celebrates its third year as a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency news organization with the company’s first NFT auction. The art used in the auction is courtesy of talent at Exquisite Workers. All the proceeds from the sale go towards the non-profit Open Earth Foundation (OEF). The auction is live for four days only, therefore bidders should act quickly.
CHARITIES
bizjournals

DKNY launches its new brand logo as an NFT

DKNY will launch its new brand logo as a non-fungible token to be sold with the proceeds to benefit charity, the company said. The auction will open on Sept. 1, 2021 at dkny.rad.live. The new DKNY logo will appear on DKNY brand creative, ready-to-wear items and accessories beginning on Sept. 8.
ADVOCACY
theblockcrypto.com

SushiSwap unveils website for its yet-to-launch Shoyu NFT platform

The website for SushiSwap's forthcoming non-fungible token (NFT) platform, Shoyu, is now live. The team behind Shoyu posted a tiktok today teasing, "In a desert of NFTs, an oasis is emerging," with desert-themed images leading to the Shoyu domain name. The site shoyunft.com now displays a page promising that "creative commerce reimagined" is coming soon. Project leader LexV also tweeted a link to the website today.
TECHNOLOGY
flaunt.com

Hubble Studio | A Conversation With Founder, Vince Ricci

Under the direction of CEO and Founder, Vince Ricci, Hubble Studio continues to be at the heart of all things creative as they produce the perfect environment to nurture artistic vision. Since its conception in 2014, Hubble Studio continues to be an indispensable part of fashion, photography, casting, videography, media publishing, and cosmetics depicting present culture as it is now, so that we may have the visual representation to look back on in the future. Hubble Studio has been home to many creatives and has established itself not only as the true destination for creating, but an all-encompassing brand focused on creative forward-thinking and storytelling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cryptopolitan.com

Award Pool, unique NFT platform for brand engagement launch

Award Pool launch in Ontario, Canada. Platform to help brands, influencers engage communities globally. Award Pool, an integrated platform that empowers brands, influencers and content creators to grow, and engage communities worldwide, announced the launch of its platform on Wednesday. Founded in March 2020 and headed up by seasoned entrepreneur...
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Mogul Productions Plans 'NFT Bonanza' to Mark Launch of NFT Marketplace with Hollywood Performers

Sept. 16 drops will include 11 NFTs created in collaboration with top-tier artists and performers. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Mogul Productions, a global non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for film and entertainment, has announced a major NFT drop to coincide with the official launch of its NFT marketplace.
MOVIES
beincrypto.com

State Hermitage Museum Launching Premium NFT Auction on Binance NFT

Binance NFT has announced a new NFT collection based on the most iconic masterpieces housed at the State Hermitage Museum will be up for auction. A new collection featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on famous works of art is coming to Binance NFT. The NFT marketplace has announced a new collection of digital art in conjunction with The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. The collection will be made up of five masterpiece artworks of famous artists that will be digitized in ultra-high resolution. Each of the five pieces of art also includes a live signature by the General Director of the State Hermitage Museum, Mikhail Piotrovsky.
MUSEUMS
bravotv.com

Luann de Lesseps Is Launching an Alcohol-Free Rosé

On The Real Housewives of New York City's Season 13 premiere, Luann de Lesseps excitedly showed Ramona Singer her new drink of choice. "This is a non-alcoholic rosé," she said. "It's amazing." Luann discovered the drink when she and her daughter, Victoria, were "looking for stuff, because Victoria doesn't drink...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

Nafter Announces Global Launch of World's First NFT Social Network

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Nafter is all set to launch the world's first and only NFT social network for the global audience that could give Instagram a run for their money. The team behind the NFT social media platform announced that a web app will be available worldwide for everyone to access starting September 3. The NFT social network is a one of the kind platform and also an industry-first that would allow artists and influencers to mint NFTs in the form of social media posts including photos and videos. The platform gave a sneak peek into its upcoming web and mobile app a month back with a phenomenal response from the community.
INTERNET
Apartment Therapy

TikTok’s Favorite Perfume Brand Just Launched a Must-Have Candle Line

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve spent any time on TikTok within the last six months, you’ve likely heard about a perfume brand called Dossier. Beloved by its fans for its affordable perfumes, the DTC brand was founded on the idea of making premium fragrances accessible to everyone and has become well-known for its wide array of designer-inspired fragrances. Now, the brand is expanding into the home space with its first-ever candle collection! Showcasing five scents inspired by their best-selling perfumes, these candles are luxe in every way except when it comes to price. Each five-ounce candle is priced at $39 and features a 25-hour burn time. And just like its fragrances, Dossier’s candles are vegan, clean, and cruelty-free, as well as made with essential oils sourced from all over the world, including Grasse, France, the capital of the fragrance industry. Trés chic! Keep reading to shop each of the newly released candles and to learn a little bit more about each scent. It’s time for a moment of zen (and self-indulgence).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
flaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Kaerhart Heals with "Heart of Stone"

“I hit a major rock bottom. I found myself heartbroken, with nothing left. I had left my former company I had founded, had no plans for my future, and no home. I wound up living this very unexpected nomadic life between New York City and Los Angeles,” Kaerhart states about the 3-year hiatus she took from recording music after releasing electro-pop tracks “Drain My Love” and “Losing my Mind” in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy