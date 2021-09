Morgan Stickney, the 24-year-old Paralympic swimmer from Bedford, New Hampshire, won gold on Tuesday in the 400-meter S8 freestyle at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The win comes almost two years after Stickney underwent her second amputation because of a rare vascular disorder that cut off blood supply to her feet. She was relearning how to walk and swim in early 2020. But when she learned the Tokyo games were postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she set her sights on competing for Team USA in the Paralympics she originally thought she’d miss because of her surgery.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 13 DAYS AGO