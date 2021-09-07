This Winter in Missouri Will Be 'Positively Bone-Chilling,' Says Old Farmer's Almanac

Winter is coming. And it’s looking like it’s going to be a long, cold one. At least, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it will be. Dubbed “a season of shivers,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said the pending winter season will be “positively bone-chilling.” A large portion of the “cold, snowy” weather predicted is in the southern Missouri and Illinois. The almanac is also predicting extra snow for our area. Cue the addition of bread, eggs and milk to all grocery lists from here on out.