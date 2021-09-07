CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

This Winter in Missouri Will Be 'Positively Bone-Chilling,' Says Old Farmer's Almanac

By Jenna Jones
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is coming. And it’s looking like it’s going to be a long, cold one. At least, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it will be. Dubbed “a season of shivers,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said the pending winter season will be “positively bone-chilling.” A large portion of the “cold, snowy” weather predicted is in the southern Missouri and Illinois. The almanac is also predicting extra snow for our area. Cue the addition of bread, eggs and milk to all grocery lists from here on out.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 24

Related
Only In Oregon

Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon

Winter in Oregon can be a big, old downer. Gray skies, lots of rain, and chilly temps that aren’t quite cold enough for snow. If you’re not a fan of Old Man Winter, you’ll be pleased as punch about this year’s forecast. The Farmers Almanac is actually predicting above average temperatures and below average precipitation […] The post Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
VISTA.Today

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Prediction for Winter: Keep Those Parkas and Snow Shovels Handy

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a trying winter for the Philadelphia region. Its prognosticators see periods of frigid temperatures accompanied by above-average snowfall. Michael Tanenbaum buttoned up the details for PhillyVoice. The 230-year-old publication released its 2021-22 winter predictions last week with a map that shows the anticipated seasonal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

37 Storm-Tossed Dogs Arrive in Missouri After Rescue in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida didn't just devastate the people of southern Louisiana. On Monday night, the Humane Society of Missouri's Disaster Response Team returned home with 37 rescued dogs. Deployed for seven days, the Missouri team worked alongside the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to provide support for...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy