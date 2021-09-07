Thermal Zoom Drone Payload: Introducing Teledyne FLIR VUE TZ20-R

Radiometry allows users to measure the temperature of every pixel in the scene. Thermal zoom capability means that users can search or inspect more area in less time, with fewer false positives and faster insights. “Featuring two 640×512 resolution FLIR Boson® thermal camera modules, with one providing a narrow-field-of-view (18 degrees) and the other a wide-field-of-view (95 degrees), the Vue TZ20-R provides even greater situational awareness, accuracy, and context by offering more pixels on target with the corresponding temperature data,” says the Teledyne FLIR press release.