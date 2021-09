Most people who approach the Tullos intersection of US Highways 165 and 84 would be surprised to know that they are just a few yards away from the final resting place of a pioneer LaSalle Parish doctor and his family. I was made aware of this when I came across this obituary in the Jena Times archives. I looked for the King family cemetery on the FindAGrave web site, and discovered that the…

JENA, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO