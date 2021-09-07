Breath of the Wild speedrunners freak out after discovering a bug that lets Link fly

Almost five years from launch, Breath of the Wild speedrunners have figured out how to fly, and they are absolutely wigging out. The "sky gliding" exploit was first discovered over the weekend by Twitter user LegendofLinkk, who was kind enough to share some pretty intricate instructions on how you can take to the skies as Link in Breath of the Wild yourself. In our testing, GamesRadar found the exploit to be very accessible, even to someone who's never messed around with Breath of the Wild glitches before.