Platinum Equity has acquired Petmate, a maker of pet products sold through a wide range of retail partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Petmate was founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing with a singular focus on providing safe pet transportation, resulting in the development of the industry’s first dog kennel, according to company officials. Today the company manufactures, sources and markets a diverse product line that includes plastic and wire pet kennels, dog houses, toys, food storage, bedding, treats and chews, and other pet-related products and accessories.

PET SERVICES ・ 12 HOURS AGO