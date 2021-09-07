CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Is Unimpressed By This Bizarre Peanut Butter Nail Tutorial

By Kate Hagan Gallup
 6 days ago
This TikTok user has definitely got people talking, but not in a good way. TikTok user ilysmnails has created what they describe as a "Smooth Peanut Butter Nail" and the internet is collectively raising an eyebrow. In her video, she smears smooth peanut butter on top of her fingernail, then adds a clear false nail on top. The idea is that instead of purchasing actual nail equipment to help buff out all those nicks and ridges, you can DIY it all with peanut butter at home! Is this some kind of a joke? We hope so.

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

