Conley Eide, 70, Tioga, passed away Sunday evening, August 29, 2021, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Memorial Service was held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, Tioga. Rev. Mike Olson officiated. Conley Lyle Eide was born May 11, 1951, to Wilber and Deloris Eide in Williston. He was raised...