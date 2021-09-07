CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alex Grinch Press Conference 9/7

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago
Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 7 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday.

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

