Detroit, MI

Seen in Detroit: Arts, Beats & Eats

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
The Annual Arts, Beats & Eats returned to the streets of Royal Oak this past weekend, featuring some of the best live music, art, and local eats in the Detroit Area. With over 200 live performances and over 50 food vendors, the 4-day festival was the perfect way to celebrate the holiday weekend! With featured artists such as Stone Temple Pilots, Neon Trees, and Rise Against, hundreds of thousands of visitors of all ages experienced one of the most anticipated festivals in the Detroit Metro Area.

Re-live the excitement from Arts, Beats & Eats in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

