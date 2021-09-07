CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ole Miss cracks AP Top 25 after impressive showing in Atlanta

By David Johnson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation took notice Monday night Ole Miss registered a runaway 43-24 victory over Louisville in a prime time college football match that wasn't nearly as close as the final score might have indicated. The Rebels raced out to a 29-0 lead and put things on cruise control the rest of the way to dispatch their ACC opponent in front of a crowd of about 30,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the season-opening games for both teams.

