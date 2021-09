News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Traditionally, law firms use a complicated system for contract review. First, a contract to be reviewed passes from the junior lawyers (or legal assistants), who do the first review, to the middle-class lawyers (associates), who do a proofreading and in-depth review. In some cases, a contract then goes to the top or senior lawyers in a law firm. After the review, a summary of the results and reports are written to capture salient information in the contract. This method ensures a thorough review process. However, this method is not sustainable when it comes to efficiency, time, and money.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO