Law That Aims to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 at Workplace Finally Goes Into Effect

Thief River Falls Radio spoke on Thursday, with Kayla Jore from Inter-County Nursing about the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, they had only received about 10 people for Covid-19 vaccinations at that afternoon’s clinic. If there is one take away from our conversation, it would be that Inter-County Nursing suggests that the simplest way to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. We also asked Jore about the recent uptick in cases in Pennington County. Jore said contact tracing had shown a lot of these cases came from weddings and other social Gatherings at the end of July and into August, which then resulted in confirmed cases later on. Another source of Covid transmission would have been just general travel then people finishing up their vacations for the summer. If you would like to get vaccinated, Jore suggested you contact either a pharmacy or your healthcare provider or watch for any vaccination clinics.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO