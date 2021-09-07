CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD RECEIVES DEMOGRAPHICS ON DISTRICT

By Mark Whitehead
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brenham School Board heard a report on the district’s demographics during their noon meeting Tuesday. Bob Templeton with Zonda Demographics reported that the district has seen a downturn in enrollment of just over 3 percent in each of the past 2 years due to COVID. He stated that most of those students are being homeschooled. Templeton predicted that the numbers will rebound next year after COVID with a 4.3 percent increase and then a 1.5 percent growth in enrollment each year afterwards. That is based on nearly 600 new single family homes to be added to Brenham in the next 5 years. 44 percent of the school’s students reside in Brenham and Templeton is predicting by 2026, the elementary schools will be at their maximum capacity.

