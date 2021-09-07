The Lost Book of Remedies: Is Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis Book Any Good?

The Lost Book of Remedies, known as Book of Remedies or Lost Book of Herbal Remedies, is a physical or digital form book that features wild, natural plants and their uses and functions for our overall health. In general, this book is an encyclopedia that details each natural plant’s description, functions, and proper administration so that you can find alternative treatments when you don’t have anything else as an option. Therefore, this book is great for people who want to know their surroundings and people who love the great outdoors (e.g., hikers, backpackers, and the likes). However, The Lost Book of Remedies is not for the faint of the mind – it contains a comprehensive amount of knowledge that it’s almost impossible to read from cover to cover without rest.