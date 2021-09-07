CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors’ Steph Curry joins Tom Brady in deal with cryptocurrency firm, including charity support

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry and Tom Brady are together again, this time in endorsing the cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX. Brady, who can be seen most days on television commercials with Curry hawking Subway sandwiches, was joined by the Golden State Warriors guard as an "ambassador" with the announcement Tuesday of a long-term partnership. I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," Curry said in a press release.

