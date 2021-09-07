Point Scores $46.5 Million for its Millennial-Focused, Rewards-Based Debit Card

You can choose two categories to earn 5% in (limit $2,000 in spend per quarter), one category to earn 2% in one and 1% on all other purchases. Previously the best offer was $200, but required $500 in spend. This requires a little more spend but that shouldn’t be a huge issue due to the 5% categories. Unfortunately getting approved for U.S. bank cards can be difficult so you might want to apply for the the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card instead.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 21 HOURS AGO