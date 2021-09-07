Point Scores $46.5 Million for its Millennial-Focused, Rewards-Based Debit Card
Could the death of credit turn out to be fintech’s greatest gift to humanity?. From the Cancel Student Debt movement to the rise of Buy Now Pay Later payment options, Millennials have led the way in a broad rejection of interest-based consumer financing. For those of us who vividly remember the carnival-like atmosphere of credit card companies aggressively courting new students on college campuses during the first weeks of the school year, this youth-led shift away from debt-fueled consumption has been an impressive development.finovate.com
