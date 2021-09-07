Call of Duty: Vanguard has a full-fat FOV slider on console

Call of Duty: Vanguard FOV adjustments will be available on console as well as PC. Senior development director Adam Iscove of developer Sledgehammer Games shared a screenshot of Vanguard's graphics settings on Twitter. The standout is its FOV slider, which starts at 60 and runs all the way up to 120, dramatically extending the boundaries of your view. In a retweet, community strategist Sam Leichtamer confirmed that this slider will be available on consoles – and though she didn't specify which consoles, we should only assume PS5 and Xbox Series X for now unless Sledgehammer has some serious magic under the hood.