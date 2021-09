(ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York) September 7, 2021– A series of classes on how to purchase and prepare delicious and nutritious food will be held at the RCC Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Nyack this fall. The food and the classes are free and open to individuals who are food insecure and having difficulty feeding themselves or their families. Classes will be held on Mondays from 9 am to noon from September 20 through November 15. There will not be a class on October 11, Columbus Day.

SUFFERN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO